ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced road closures and parking restrictions to accommodate the North Albany Limerick Parade and the Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11.

North Albany Limerick Parade – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The parade route follows North Pearl Street before crossing over to Broadway via Emmett Street. The parade will then head north on Broadway to Wolfert Avenue in the Village of Menands, before returning to its starting location via North Pearl Street to North First Street.

There are no parking restrictions for this parade. The Road Closures are:

North First Street between Broadway and Van Rensselaer Avenue

North Pearl Street between Wolfert Avenue and Emmett Street

Broadway between Wolfert Avenue and Emmett Street

North Second Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

North Third Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Lawn Avenue, westbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Bonheim Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Lindbergh Avenue, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade – 2 to 4 p.m.

Starting at noon, Central Avenue between Manning Boulevard and Quail Street will be closed. At 1 p.m. the entire parade route will be closed to ALL traffic. Roads that will be closed are:

Central Avenue from Manning Boulevard east to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from Central Avenue to Washington Avenue/Eagle Street/State Street

State Street from Washington Avenue/Eagle Street east to Broadway.

In addition, ALL cross streets along the parade route will be closed in preparation for the parade kick-off. This will include Eagle Street as well as North and South Pearl Streets from Pine Street to Hudson Avenue.

Between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., parking will be restricted at the following locations:

Central Avenue, both sides from Ontario Street to Lake Avenue

Quail Street, both sides from Bradford Street to Sherman Street

Washington Ave, north side from Dove Street to South Swan Street

Eagle Street, east side from State Street to Pine Street

State Street, both sides from Lark Street east 3 spaces on each side

State Street, both sides from South Swan Street east to Plaza Road east of Legislative Office Building

State Street, south side from Eagle Street to Broadway

State Street, north side from Pearl Street to Broadway

Broadway, both sides from Pine Street to Hudson Avenue

Green Street, both sides from State Street to Madison Avenue

Dallius Street, both sides from Hudson Avenue to Division Street

South Swan Street, east side from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue