ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany has announced road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the annual CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge. The 3.5-mile race begins at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. Roadways are expected to reopen by 8 p.m.

The following parking restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m:

All roads in Washington Park-both sides of all park roadways

Madison Avenue, both sides from Eagle Street to Lake Avenue

Lake Ave, both sides from Madison Avenue to Western Avenue

Western Ave, both sides from Lake Avenue to Washington Avenue (Sprague Place)

Sprague Place, both sides from Western Avenue south to State Street

S. Swan Street, east side from opposite Jefferson Street to Madison Avenue

S. Swan Street, east side from Madison Avenue north 5 spaces

S. Swan Street, west side from Madison Avenue north to Hamilton Street

State Street, south side from Empire State Plaza entrance west 6 spaces

The following roadways will be closed from 5 to 8 p.m:

South Swan Street from Elm Street to Hamilton Street

Dove Street from Hamilton Street to Jefferson Street

Lark Street from Hamilton Street to Madison Avenue

Delaware Avenue from Jefferson Street to Madison Avenue

Knox Street from Dana Avenue to Madison Avenue

South Lake Avenue from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue

Hudson Avenue from Quail Street to South Lake Avenue

Elberon Place from Quail Street to South Lake Avenue

Western Avenue from Cortland Place to Washington Avenue

Thurlow Terrace from Western Avenue to the south Dead End

Englewood Place from Western Avenue to the south Dead End

Robin Street from Washington Avenue to Western Avenue

Sprague Place from Western Avenue to State Street

State Street from Robin Street to Henry Johnson Boulevard

Willett Street from Madison Avenue to State Street

Lancaster Street from Lark Street to Willett Street

Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street

Jefferson Street from Dove Street to South Swan Street

The following roads will be closed during the listed times: