Road closures and parking restrictions in Albany due to film production

The following temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect during filming taking place in several neighborhoods in the City of Albany:

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 8:00am to 6:00pm:

Parking Restrictions:

1. Madison Avenue: north side from W. Lawrence Street to Allen Street.

2. Western Avenue: both north and south sides from Allen Street to W. Lawrence Street.

Temporary Road Closure during filming:

1. Both Madison Avenue and Western Avenue from Allen Street to W. Lawrence Street. Albany Police will be on site to temporarily and intermittently stop all vehicle traffic when crews are filming a scene. Traffic will otherwise not be interrupted.

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 7:00am until Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 7:00am:

Parking Restrictions:

1. Central Avenue: north side from Lark Street to Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 2:30pm until Friday, November 2, 2018, at 7:00am:

Parking Restrictions:

1. Catherine Street: both north and south sides from Delaware Avenue to Oneida Terrace.

2. Avondale Terrace: both east and west sides from Catherine Street south 8 spaces on each side.

3. Delaware Avenue: both east and west sides from Holland Avenue/Morton Avenue south to Catherine Street.

Road Closures and Temporary Road Closures during filming:

1. Catherine Street: will be closed to all traffic during these dates and hours.

2. Avondale Terrace: 8 parking spaces closed south of Catherine Street.

3. Delaware Avenue: temporary and intermittent stoppage of traffic during filming. Albany Police will be on scene directing traffic.

