Road closures and parking restrictions for the Race for the Cure 5K

The following parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect for the Race for the Cure 5K Run and Community Walk on Saturday, October 6, 2018:

Parking Restrictions:

October 6, 2018 6AM-12:30PM

Washington Park – both sides of ALL PARK ROADWAYS

Madison Avenue, both sides from Eagle Street to Knox Street

Englewood Place, both sides from Western Avenue south to Dead End

Western Avenue, south side from Robin Street to Sprague Place

Washington Avenue, south side from Sprague Place to Henry Johnson Blvd

Henry Johnson Blvd, both sides from Washington Avenue to State Street

Road Closures:

October 6, 2018 12:01AM-12:30PM

Washington Park, All Entrance to all Park Roadways will be closed

October 6, 2018 6AM-12:30PM

Madison Avenue, between Eagle Street and New Scotland Avenue

October 6, 2018 8AM until 12:3 0PM

Englewood Place, Western Avenue to Dead End

Western Avenue, between Cortland Pl and Sprague Place

Washington Avenue, between Lexington Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard

Henry Johnson Boulevard between Washington Avenue and State Street

