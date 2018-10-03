Road closures and parking restrictions for the Race for the Cure 5K

The following parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect for the Race for the Cure 5K Run and Community Walk on Saturday, October 6, 2018:
Parking Restrictions:
October 6, 2018 6AM-12:30PM
Washington Park – both sides of ALL PARK ROADWAYS
Madison Avenue, both sides from Eagle Street to Knox Street
Englewood Place, both sides from Western Avenue south to Dead End
Western Avenue, south side from Robin Street to Sprague Place
Washington Avenue, south side from Sprague Place to Henry Johnson Blvd
Henry Johnson Blvd, both sides from Washington Avenue to State Street
Road Closures:
October 6, 2018 12:01AM-12:30PM
Washington Park, All Entrance to all Park Roadways will be closed
October 6, 2018 6AM-12:30PM
Madison Avenue, between Eagle Street and New Scotland Avenue
October 6, 2018 8AM until 12:3 0PM
Englewood Place, Western Avenue to Dead End
Western Avenue, between Cortland Pl and Sprague Place
Washington Avenue, between Lexington Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard
Henry Johnson Boulevard between Washington Avenue and State Street