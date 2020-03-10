Road closures and parking restrictions for Albany St. Patrick’s Day parades

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drivers in the City of Albany should prepare for a number of road closures and parking restrictions due to two annual St. Patrick’s Day Parades in the city this Saturday, March 14.

North Albany Limerick Parade: Noon – 1:00 p.m.

ROUTE: Kick Off – N. First Street west of N. Pearl Street at the North Albany American Legion Post; parade will proceed east to N. Pearl Street, then south of N. Pearl Street to Emmett Street; east on Emmett St to Broadway; North on Broadway to Wolfert Avenue in the Village of Menands; back south on S. Pearl Street to N. First Street



Road Closures:

N. First St. between Broadway and Van Rensselaer Ave.

N. Pearl St. between Wolfert Ave. and Emmett St.

Broadway between Wolfert Ave. and Emmett St.

N. Second St., eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at N. Pearl St.

N. Third St., eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at N. Pearl St.

Lawn Ave., westbound at Broadway & eastb ound and westbound at N. Pearl St.

Bonheim St., eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at N. Pearl St.

Lindbergh Ave., eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at N. Pearl St.

Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Road Closures:



Parade Staging & Lineup:



Starting at 12:00PM (Noon) Central Ave. between Manning Blvd. and Quail St. will be closed for parade lineup.



1:00PM All eastbound and westbound traffic on the Parade Route will be closed to ALL Traffic



1:30PM All Northbound and Southbound traffic crossing the Parade Route will be closed to ALL Traffic. The entire parade route will be closed and checked.



Parade Route:



2PM Start of Parade:



Central Ave. starting at Quail St., parade will proceed east on Central Ave. to Washington Ave.; then east on Washington Ave. to State St.; east on Stat e St. to approximately opposite James St.;



The parade will require the following road closures: Central Ave. from Manning Blvd. east to Washington Ave.; Washington Ave. from Central Ave. east to Washington Ave./Eagle St./State St.; State St. from Washington Ave./Eagle St. east to Broadway. In addition, ALL cross streets along the parade route will be closed in preparation for parade kick off. This will include Eagle St. as well as N&S Pearl St. from Pine St. to Hudson Ave.



Parking Restrictions: