Road closures and parking restriction for Troy’s Turkey Trot

City officials have issued a traffic advisory for road closures and parking restrictions associated with the 71st Troy Turkey Trot. The following streets will be closed beginning 5:00am until approximately 2:00pm on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22:

4 th Street from State Street north to Federal Street

Street from State Street north to Federal Street Federal Street from the Green Island Bridge to 6 th Avenue

Avenue Green Island Bridge into Troy from 7:00am to approx. 12:00n

River Street from 3 rd Street to 1 st Street

Street to 1 Street River Street/2 nd Avenue from the Green Island Bridge to 102 nd Street

Avenue from the Green Island Bridge to 102 Street 2 nd Street from State Street to Broadway

Street from State Street to Broadway Fulton Street from 3 rd Street to 5 th Avenue

Street to 5 Avenue King Street from the Green Island Bridge to River Street

3 rd Street from River/Fulton to Broadway

Street from River/Fulton to Broadway Broadway from 5 th Avenue to River Street

Avenue to River Street Grand Street from 5 th Avenue to 4 th Street

Avenue to 4 Street River Street/2 nd Avenue from King Street to 112 th Street – River Street/2 nd Avenue from 112 th to 102 nd will reopen at approximately 9:30am

Avenue from King Street to 112 Street – River Street/2 Avenue from 112 to 102 will reopen at approximately 9:30am 3 rd Avenue from 105 th Street to 112 th Street – 3 rd Avenue will reopen at approximately 9:30am

Avenue from 105 Street to 112 Street – 3 Avenue will reopen at approximately 9:30am 111th Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue – 111th Street will reopen at approximately 9:30am

All eastbound and westbound streets entering the above roads will be closed one block east and west.

Select parking restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday evening, November 21. Motorists are asked to observe all posted parking restrictions and traffic detour signs in the area of the race course and to seek alternate routes.

Vehicles in violation of parking restrictions will be ticketed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles towed from south of Hoosick Street will be relocated to the Sage parking lots (intersection of River Street and Division Streets). Vehicles towed from north of Hoosick Street will be relocated to the Knickerbacker Ice Rink (191 103rd Street).

Vehicles parked in the Uncle Sam Parking Garage will be unable to leave until the race event has concluded and roads are reopened.