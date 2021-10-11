Road closed due to structure fire in Guilderland

by: Sara Rizzo

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A structure fire has closed a road in Guilderland. Johnston Road is closed between Church Road and Western Avenue, according to the Guilderland Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with NEWS10 for updates.

