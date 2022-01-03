Rivers Casino’s Dealer Academy begins

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino began teaching the next group of table game dealers during their Dealer Academy Classes.

The Dealer Academy classes began Monday and runs Monday through Friday for the next six weeks. Students learn how to operate roulette, craps, and other table games.

The casino has 60 slots they are looking to fill for the classes.

Class sizes are small because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the classes are needed to set their casino apart from others.

“That’s what sets casinos apart for different casinos,” Rivers Casino Dir. of Table Games Tom Mcowen said. “You can go to any casino and get a table game or a slot machine, but the people, you can’t get the same people in every casino.”

Officials said they also like to have both internal and external candidates in their classes.