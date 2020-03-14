Rivers Casino taking crowd control measures

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, New York State has put density reduction measures into place of no gatherings of more than 500 people and reducing capacity by half.

Rivers Casino in Schenectady will allow a maximum of 450 guests in while at the same time taking every other slot machine out of service and blocking every other table game seat for social distancing.

All entertainment is being postponed for two weeks, and the casino is also adding dozens of hand sanitizing stations and wipe dispensers.

In addition, guests can only enter from the parking garage side.

