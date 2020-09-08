UPDATE: Rivers Casino reopening Sept. 9

UPDATE: Rivers Casino sent an updated press release on Wednesday morning stating they would be opening at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady will reopen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday the casino is “working out the final details of our reopening plan according to guidance provided by New York state” and they hope to be open soon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state-approved casinos would be able to open on Wednesday, September 9 at 25% occupancy. In order to open, they need to have an advanced air filtration systems with MERV-13 air filters — just like what shopping malls needed before they could open.

In addition, the Governor said there will not be table games, and there will be no beverage service on the gaming floor. Social distancing will also need to be followed, and a face covering must be worn at the locations.

At the time of the Governor’s announcement about casinos reopening, Rivers released the following statement:

“The Rivers team has been working hand-in-hand with the state to make all the changes necessary to reopen and we will meet, or exceed, all requirements to provide a safe and healthy entertainment environment,” said Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady General Manager, Justin Moore. “The health and well-being of our Team Members, guests and the community is our highest priority. We’re eagerly looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Rivers.”

Prior to Cuomo announcing the reopening plan for casinos, furloughed employees held a rally in the rain to let them work again.

