SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady team members are delivering more than 300 turkeys to local charity organizations and community groups on November 21. The donated turkeys will be used by those various organizations for their respective Thanksgiving holiday dinners.

The charities and community groups to receive the donated turkeys include,

Bethesda House

City Mission of Schenectady

Food Pantries for the Capital District

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless

Joseph’s House & Shelter

Safe Inc. of Schenectady

Saint Joan of Arc Senior Meal

Schenectady ARC, Schenectady Inner City Ministry (SICM)

SUNY Schenectady, and Unity House of Troy

Rivers will be delivering and loading the turkeys on November 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The casino team members donated more than 300 turkeys to various community organizations in 2021. Rivers Casino will also be delivering over 100 Thanksgiving dinners to the SEAT Center on Thanksgiving Eve and the Schenectady Police Department on Thanksgiving Day.