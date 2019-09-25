Rising through the ashes: Operation Adopt a Soldier ready to ship care packages

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Operation Adopt a Soldier is ready to ship their first round of care packages overseas a month after the fire that destroyed their Wilton headquarters.

“If it wasn’t for our community in the Capital District, we wouldn’t be able to send packages to our troops this Sunday,” Cliff Seguin, the non-profit’s owner and chairman said.

The organization raised over $8 thousand through their GoFundMe page, the community also dropped off needed items at several locations scattered through the Capital Region, he said.

The Great Escape theme park in Lake George partnering with the organization during its Oktoberfest celebration, offering discounted admission to those who donated nonperishable items with a total value of $10 or more.

The fire broke out Aug.17 and according to officials, the building, which housed the organizations headquarters, was declared a total loss as well as a majority of the contents inside.

More than 200 packages that were ready to be sent to troops serving overseas along with a list of names and addresses were among the items lost as a result of the fire.

“Before the fire we had almost 500 names on our list,” Seguin added. “So we need more names and addresses of soldiers who are serving overseas.”

While the first batch of packages are slated to ship Sunday afternoon, the organization is still collecting items and accepting donations ahead of the holiday season.

List of items needed:

toothpaste

toothbrushes

tissue

razors

shampoo

foot powder

cookies

ramen noodles

canned foods

soups

candy

trail mix

microwave meals

energy bars

books

cards

first aid items

The organization is currently accepting monetary donations through their website here or their Go Fund Me page here.

A list of upcoming events and the organizations’ temporary address can be found posted to their Facebook page and website.