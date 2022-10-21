SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s not even Halloween yet but let’s talk about the new year! Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady is hosting a New Year’s Eve Hollywood Bash on December 31.

Guests are invited to the New Year’s Eve Hollywood Bash with The Refrigerators at Rivers Casino & Resort. The Refrigerators, the capital region’s original horn-fueled party band, will be playing live while guests dance, eat, and drink the night away! The Hollywood-themed event includes party favors, a cash bar, and a champagne toast to celebrate the new year.

Tickets to the New Year’s Eve Hollywood Bash with The Refrigerators are on sale now for the advance purchase price of just $25 at Rivers Casino’s website. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event while supplies last. Doors open at 10 p.m. and the party goes on until 1 a.m. Open to the public but must be 21+.