Ribbon cutting held for affordable housing in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the coronavirus pandemic shining a light on many issues like food insecurity and low-income wages, Albany is forging a new path to make the city a top living destination for everyone.

Lawmakers and city officials were on hand Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony introducing the renovation of Clinton Avenue’s historic apartments in Albany’s Arbor Hill neighborhood.

The $56 million project’s goal is aimed at rehabilitating 70 historic row houses along Clinton Avenue and Broeck Street. It will provide 210 affordable living apartments. Amenities include professional, onsite management and maintenance, secured building access, and an onsite laundromat.

With thousands unable to afford their current rent and many others struggling every day to get by, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said development projects are going to attract people to live in the city and provide more affordable living options for those in need.

“This was a really important sign of the investment that we can attract to a neighborhood that is a historic neighborhood, that is a neighborhood that includes housing that we wanted to ensure is affordable at every level, that is about investing in this neighborhood,” she said.