Reward for murder suspect, dubbed ‘modern-day Casanova’, raised to $25,000

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — The reward for the apprehension of a South Burlington man who disappeared after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in May 2018 has been raised to $25,000.

Leroy Headley, dubbed a “modern-day Casanova” by federal authorities, is wanted on second-degree murder charges in the killing of Anako “Anette” Lumumba. Headley also faces a previous charge of sexual assault on a minor.

On Monday, the US Marshals Service said Headley is now among the agency’s 15 most-wanted fugitives, and it urged anyone with information about his possible whereabouts to come forward. U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said the 15 most-wanted list is reserved for the “worst of the worst.”

“We want his elevation to 15 Most Wanted to send a message the tour investigation to find him is a top priority,” Washington said. “We will use every available resource to bring him to justice.”

Police say, Anako “Annette” Lumumba, 33, was killed by Leroy Headley, her domestic partner in South Burlington in May 2018.

This is the third time the reward for Headley has been raised. Police believe the suspect may have planned to flee after the alleged shooting and may have received assistance in remaining hidden from law enforcement.

Marshals said Monday that Headley “could be anywhere.” The agency said Headley frequents online dating sites and has “a track record of womanizing, which may help him hide in plain sight as he forms relationships with women who do not know his true identity.”

Originally from Westmoreland, Jamaica, Headley has ties to the island towns of Negril and Belvedere. He also has ties in Las Vegas, parts of Massachusetts and Florida, and could have associates in Montreal and Toronto, the service said.

Less than two weeks after Lumumba’s body was found, Headley’s car was found on a city street in Albany, New York. Investigators searched the vehicle, but police have not said what evidence, if any, was found.

Earlier this year, WPVI-TV, an ABC affiliate, reported that he may be living West Philadelphia under an assumed name.

Headley is described as a black male, 5’6” to 5’7” tall with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Headley and his whereabout should call the U.S. Marshals at 202-307-9100 or South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111.