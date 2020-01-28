Re-trial scheduled for Albany County Child Sex Assault case against local DJ

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was a mistrial in the Child Sexual Assault trial of a local DJ.

Brian Angelo, 51, also known as “DJ Iroc” is charged with Predatory Sexual Abuse against a Child. He’s accused of at least two alleged incidents of sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. It’s an A-II felony, which holds a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The jury started deliberating Friday afternoon. On Monday, the jury sent a note to Judge Lynch telling him they were in a deadlock. The judge sent them back to continue deliberating. Then on Tuesday afternoon, the jury sent another note explaining that they could not come to a unanimous verdict.

At that point, Judge Lynch decided to discharge the jury and scheduled a re-trial for March 9. The re-trial will essentially be a “do-over” with an entirely different group of jurors.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office did not want to comment on the ongoing case but did say that the indictment still stands.

Angelo’s defense attorney, Joel Abelove, told NEWS10 ABC he believes the situation says something about the proof in the case.

“The People were unable to convince 12 people that my client is guilty. Beyond that, since we’re re-trying the case, it’s probably not appropriate for me to comment or speculate,” said Abelove.

“I believe [the jury] worked very hard. It was evident by the amount of time that they took to deliberate and some read backs that they had, that they were carefully considering the evidence, but as it sometimes happens, they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict,” he added.

Colonie Police said they began their investigation in July 2018 after receiving a tip through their child abuse hotline reporting that a 12-year-old girl, who was known to the defendant, was victimized at the JAMZ 96.3 radio station the DJ worked at between February and October 2009.

This is the same case where earlier this in January, Angelo’s defense attorney filed a request for access to the alleged crime scene, a motion, which is now allowed under the state’s new discovery reform. Judge Lynch refused direct access to Angelo but allowed his defense attorney to go to the studio in Colonie where the crime is alleged to have occurred.

While Abelove only spent about five minutes inside, he became the very first attorney to take advantage of the opportunity under New York’s new discovery reform.

The retrial is scheduled for March 9 in Albany County. Two weeks before that, on February 25, Angelo is scheduled to be in a Rensselaer County courtroom for a trial surrounding similar charges.

Angelo was also arrested in January 2019 by New York State Police. Those alleged incidents date back to 2005 out of Troy. Investigators said the alleged victims in that case were between the ages of 8 and 14.