WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker Pointe resident Pat Musick Carr is set to be seen on the big screen as docufilm, “The Artist & The Astronaut,” premiers at the retirement community. The docufilm crafted by Bill Muench highlights an artist in during the Cold War and her love interest who travels amongst the stars.

According to “The Artist and The Astronaut” website, artist Pat Musick and Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr grew up in the same neighborhood but each of them would travel many miles apart before they meet each other in Texas where their story began. Bill Muench quotes “While a civil rights activist/artist and an Apollo astronaut may seem diametrically opposed, their unlikely love story highlights the simple connections in life that make us all human.” Muench’s goal is to have the docufilm screened at film festivals globally.

The docufilm seems to display an unconventional pairing of love but one that grew through history, adventure, and the understanding of one another. The premiere of the docufilm takes place on Wednesday, October 26 at Shaker Pointe where Musick Carr resides with her two daughters. She will be joined by hundreds for the showing with a Hollywood carpet welcome starting at 6 p.m.