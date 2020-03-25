Retired St. Clare’s employees asked to volunteer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some of the retired healthcare workers Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking to volunteer once worked at St. Clare’s Hospital in Schenectady.

The hospital is now closed, but more than 1,000 of those retired employees are dealing with more than the coronavirus. They’re also trying to make ends meet without their pensions.

St. Clare’s pensions were pulled over one year ago after the hospital’s pension fund was depleted. Now, one state lawmaker is asking the Governor to help them.

In a statement, Sen. Jim Tedisco said:

“As we work together to defeat the coronavirus, many New Yorkers are not only worried about their own health and that of their loved ones, but also their economic futures due to job loss. We need to continue to work across party lines to help our fellow citizens in the days, weeks and months ahead. Meanwhile, there are 1,100 New Yorkers, many of whom are my constituents, who have been coping with economic uncertainty and desperation for over a year with no end in sight – the dedicated professionals who worked at the former St. Clare’s Hospital in Schenectady who cared for some of the most vulnerable and saw their pensions evaporate in the snap of a finger through no fault of their own. “I appreciate the tough job our Governor has right now in one of our state’s darkest hours and I will continue to help in our state’s united response to the coronavirus. It’s ironic that many of our St. Clare’s retirees are now being asked to suit-up and join the fight one more time, when in many cases, are on the verge of losing everything before this current national crisis occurred. I know the Governor has got a lot on his plate, but as we wait for the Attorney General to take action and the Court to weigh in, I respectfully ask him to use his executive authority to provide a measure of relief for our dedicated St. Clare’s retirees so they can better weather this financial storm.”

