Retired NYPD detective passes away from 9/11-related illness

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local hero who helped identify and sort the remains of first responders of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center lost his battle with cancer on Friday.

“He was a shrewd individual but he had a heart of gold,” his brother, Timothy Murphy, told News10.

State and local agencies saluted in honor of Dennis Murphy, a retired NYPD detective who worked in the morgue at the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks.

“He made sure that every individual that was brought in was treated like a family member,” Murphy told News10.

He was escorted to Alexander Baker Funeral home in Warrensburg.

“He leaves his wife MaryLou and two boys, Sean and Brian. They still live up in the area, and me and my sister,” Murphy told News10.

While he was battling the illness, he was still working to help his fellow ground zero responders.

“He would come down a day earlier for his treatment and go to the World Trade Center monitoring center in Queens. He would sit there for five hours making phone calls, reaching out to first responders to come back into the system and get tested. He’s living proof thee are cancers out there and they’re going to take lives,” Murphy told News10.

His brother Timothy says Dennis was selfless from his birth to death.

“It wasn’t about Dennis Murphy, it was about everyone.”

His work isn’t done yet. Timothy plans to continue his brother’s legacy.

“Dennis isn’t here anymore. I’ll step in and I’ll take his place and make sure his work continues on.”