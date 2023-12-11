ADAMS, M.A. (NEWS10) — A nurse in the Berkshires undertook a considerable effort to save a dog who sustained serious injuries down south. The dog is one of many that the former surgical nurse rescues and fosters.

Meet Betty. The Pitbull mix has a broken leg. She was rescued from a Georgia roadside after being hit by a car. The barely 2-year-old pup was going to be put down until Kathy “Skippy” Hinds of Adams got the call.

“I found out about it on Tuesday evening when I saw it on Facebook. And rescue said too long a recovery, too expensive, can’t do it. And she was rescued only because of the damage, and so I said, nobody steps up I will take her” said Skippy.

With the help of volunteer drivers and a pilot, skippy had Betty driven to North Carolina, then flown to Massachusetts, where she is fostering the pit at her home. It’s a cause close to her heart.

“I’ve worked overseas, and I’ve worked conflict and war, and I’ve seen enough trauma and animals to last me more than a lifetime” Skippy added.

Having been examined Betty will undergo surgery and physical therapy and be on her way to her forever home— but before that happens, she needs a person willing to take on the responsibility of dog ownership. “It breaks my heart, I wish people would understand they’re not a disposable commodity” she added.

Her biggest piece of advice is to find a dog that fits you. “If you’re sedentary, get a lazy kind of dog, you know that isn’t gonna give you too much of a hard time. If you’re a hiker and a runner and you wanna companion do not get a lazy dog you’ll kill that poor dog. You really got to plan your lifestyle for what you’re getting” the nurse told NEWS10’s Zion Decoteau.

Hinds does this with the help of volunteers and donations. She founded the non-profit Got-spots-etc, you can donate if you’d like to help.