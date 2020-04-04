Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Retired Amsterdam fire fighter dies from COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A retired Amsterdam fire fighter is the first reported death in Montgomery County due to complications from COVID-19.

Dave Swart, who was a 30-year veteran of the Amsterdam Fire Department, died Friday morning.

Swart was best known for his hot dog truck, Dave’s Dawgs.

“He was my friend, but he was a friend of Amsterdam,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “You were touched by his kindness. He love being a part of the community. His trailer was a landmark.”

While Swart was the first death due to COVID-19, Santabarbara said this should be a wake up call for everyone to limit risk of exposure to the virus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak