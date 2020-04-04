Retired Amsterdam fire fighter dies from COVID-19

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A retired Amsterdam fire fighter is the first reported death in Montgomery County due to complications from COVID-19.

Dave Swart, who was a 30-year veteran of the Amsterdam Fire Department, died Friday morning.

Swart was best known for his hot dog truck, Dave’s Dawgs.

“He was my friend, but he was a friend of Amsterdam,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “You were touched by his kindness. He love being a part of the community. His trailer was a landmark.”

While Swart was the first death due to COVID-19, Santabarbara said this should be a wake up call for everyone to limit risk of exposure to the virus.

