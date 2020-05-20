Retailers in Capital Region offering curbside pickup with Phase One of reopening

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Retailers in the Capital Region began curbside pickup on Wednesday under Phase One of New York’s regional reopening plan.

Retailers in downtown Saratoga Springs said they are thrilled for business to finally pickup and get customers back in the door.

“Today, on my way in, I just had this feeling of joy that I haven’t had in such a long time. I see a light at the end of the tunnel. We are starting Phase One and I am looking forward to Phase Two,” said Heidi West, owner of Lifestyles of Saratoga, Caroline & Main, and the Union Hall Supply Company.

Many people were seen on Wednesday in downtown Saratoga picking up items curbside. West said customers can order clothes either online or window shop. After they place their order, they can pick them up safely in person.

“We first have a conversation with them online or on the phone. They then make an appointment to pickup. We tell them it will be ready at a specific time, so that we can control who’s picking up when,” she explained.

Maddy Zanetti and Marianne Barker are the co-owners of Impressions of Saratoga. They say, as small business owners, they are taking full advantage of curbside pickup and bringing customers back in.

“People can place orders over the phone or online. They can pull up to the curb or we can bring it to their car. Another option is, if they want, we can bring it out to them on the sidewalk. We also offer free delivery,” Barker said.

Zanetti said her store put a unique spin on curbside pickup. Zanetti and Barker are making up porch packages such as novelty gifts and apparel to sell and deliver to customers.

“When we are packing the items, we make sure we are wearing gloves. We make sure the items are always clean. We are getting in a lot of new items for the porch packages. So it’s great being able to work with local vendors and know where everything is coming from,” explained Zanetti.

Many retailers in Saratoga Springs said this is just the beginning and are ready to have customers shop till they drop in their stores.

“I can’t wait to get to Phase Two and be able to swing my door open wide and safely invite the community back in,” said West.

