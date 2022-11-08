On November 18, the USS SLATER will be hosting a demonstration of the fully restored fighting lights.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 18, the USS SLATER will be hosting a demonstration of the fully restored fighting lights. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $20.

A ticket includes a seat for the full explanation of the fighting lights. SLATER volunteers will share their stories on how the project was completed, and afterward, the lights will be turned on for the first time for the public.

There will also be an abbreviated tour with a focus on the Pilot House and the restored fighting lights panel. Ticket holders will also gain access to the Flying Bridge, a part of the ship that is not normally open to the public. Lastly, ticket holders will leave with a special souvenir.

Tickets are limited. For more information about the event and to reserve your spot, click here.