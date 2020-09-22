Restaurants anticipate another hurdle as temperatures get colder

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In order to stay open, many restaurants have turned to outdoor dining. As it begins to get colder outside, some businesses are beginning to transform indoor spaces to accommodate for the loss seating.

“Every small business needs help right now in staying afloat,” said manager of The Ruck Ashley Parsley.

Restaurants have relied on outdoor seating to increase the amount of people who could patronize their businesses. Establishments are limited to 50 percent capacity inside, to mitigate possible spread of COVID-19, with a six foot separation of tables.

Management at The Ruck is turning their event space into an extra dining location.

“It’s still not going to be as many seats as we have in the outside spaces that we’re going to lose as the weather gets colder,” Parsley said.

Restaurants are grappling with the latest problem as the Independent Restaurant Coalition reports as many as 85 percent of independent restaurants will close by the end of the year. Parsley anticipates the increasingly colder nights to hit the restaurant’s profits.

“All we can really do is hope that there’s a few people super excited and willing to throw on a nice big sweater and enjoy the crisp air,” Parsley said.

Like Parsley, Pearson Constantino, who’s a manager at Brown’s Brewing Company, is managing the unknown. They’ve also transformed their event space to accommodate more guests.

“It’s kind of hard to go out and enjoy a meal when you’re shivering. Even though you have heaters this felt like a natural thing to provide,” Constantino said. “No one really knows what to expect,” Constantino said.

Assemblywoman Carrier Woerner on Monday announced a push for an increased capacity to 75 percent.

