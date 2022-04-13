ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Easter Sunday is quickly approaching on April 17. If you’re thinking about going out for brunch or dinner to celebrate, you may want to plan ahead because some restaurants require reservations, and seats are filling up fast.

Here’s where you can find restaurant specials for Easter in the Capital Region.

The Point, Albany

The Point is serving Easter brunch on Sunday. You can call the restaurant at (518) 729-5383 to make reservations. The menu includes:

Traditional buffet: Bacon, home fries, turkey sausage, glazed carrots, green beans with caramelized onions, scrambled eggs

Specialty buffet: Penne with hot Italian sausage and peppers, potatoes au gratin, cinnamon and mascarpone french toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, espresso and ancho chili-rubbed baked ham, chicken arrabbiata, eggplant rollatini

Pizza station: Prosciutto, broccoli and cheddar white pizza, Margherita, and baguette

Salads: Pear salad, caesar salad, Point salad

Sweets: Ricotta mousse, cinnamon sugar beignets, brownies, assorted cookies, Boston cream pie, fresh fruit, double chocolate cake

MezzaNotte Ristorante, Albany

MezzaNotte Ristorante is serving a special Easter menu on both Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at (518) 689-4433. The menu includes:

Appetizers: Carpaccio, crispy calamari, duck meatballs, shrimp and crab cocktail, beet terrine

Salads: MezzaNote, caesar, creamy burrata

Entrees: Gnocchi, crazy lasagna, braised rabbit, scottadito, filet, colossal shrimp, barramundi

Jacob & Anthony’s Italian will be serving a special Easter menu on Sunday featuring items from Jacob and Anthony’s American Grille. The menu includes:

Fire-roasted shrimp

Hand-cut filet mignon

Shrimp pappardelle

Dijon Salmon

Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille will be serving a special Easter menu on Sunday with items featured from Jacob and Anthony’s Italian. The menu includes;

Arancini

Napolitan

Chicken marsala

Nino’s Classico

The Gideon Putnam, Saratoga Springs

The Gideon Putnam is hosting Easter brunch on Sunday. Seating times will be at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. The brunch includes:

An omelet station

Chef Otto’s Famous Classic Eggs Benedict and Eggs Florentine

Pork cured sausages, hickory-smoked bacon, and homestyle breakfast potatoes

Seasonal fruit

A parfait station

Breakfast bread, bagels, and pastries

Smoked salmon with capers, cream cheese, sliced onions, and sliced hardboiled eggs

Make your own waffles

Blueberry and chocolate pancakes

Charcuterie meats and cheeses with dried fruit and chutney, crackers, and bread

Fruit smoothies

Salad Bar: Caesar salad, Israeli couscous, and vegetable salad, tomato, mozzarella, cucumber, and olive salad, garden picked seasonal greens and toppings, Thai Asian, peanut, and noodle salad

Carving Station: Beef steamship round with English Yorkshire puddings, baked maple, and pineapple chutney glazed ham

Hot Entrees: Sautéed chicken breast with roasted wild mushroom and marsala sauce, baked mini vegetable quiche, scrambled eggs with scallion and cheddar cheese toppings, seared Mahi Mahi with wilted baby greens, tomato and mango salsa

Vegetables and Starches: Roasted vegetable ravioli, green pesto sauce, toasted almonds, and crumbled feta cheese, poached garlic and chive mashed potatoes, smoked gouda mac and cheese, assorted seasonal vegetables of the day, Dominican island yellow rice with cilantro black beans

Desserts: Viennese-style table desserts and truffles

Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern, Saratoga Springs

Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern is offering its regular brunch menu along with a few Easter specials. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted if they have availability at that time. Easter specials include:

Pork carnitas benny: Jalapenos, onions, and chipotle hollandaise.

Red beet hash with kale: Roasted beets, peppers, onions, and potatoes. Served with two eggs.

Pancake skewers: Includes chocolate chip banana, maple sausage, and chicken and cornbread waffle.

You can make a reservation on the Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern website or on the OpenTable website.

Brasserie Benelux, Saratoga Springs

Brasserie Benelux will be serving Easter specials on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. in addition to its regular menu. You can call the restaurant at (518) 682-6950 or visit the Brasserie Benelux website to make a reservation.

The special menu includes:

Appetizers: Smoked salmon and caviar pancake “Chopin,” duck liver mousse pâté, cream of spring asparagus

Entrees: Braised lamb shank provencal, New York Strip Steak Diane, Berkshire smoked ham chops, Faroe Island salmon prosecco, Polish Easter platter, Bavarian sauerbraten

Desserts: Tiramisu, dulce de leche Belgian waffle, cherry jubilee ice cream sundae

The Nines at Western Turnpike, Guilderland

The Nines is hosting Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can call the restaurant at (518) 608-1025 to make reservations. The menu includes:

Cereal

Frittata

Roasted potatoes

Breakfast sausage,

French toast bake

Lamb and ham

Garlic green beans

Potatoes au gratin

Cream of asparagus soup

Deviled eggs

A variety of salads, dippers, and fruit

Homemade desserts

The Nest, Schenectady

The Nest will be offering a pri fixe brunch menu on Sunday. Brunch will be $38 per adult, $18 per child under 10, and children 2 and under are free. The menu includes:

First Course Grit tots Fried green tomato Devil eggs Avocado toast Charred asparagus Arugala spring salad Maple bourbon-glazed pork belly

Second Course Nest Signature Chicken and Waffle Crave fried chicken sandwich Crab and spinach omelet Fried chicky benedict Lamb hash Country breakfast Shrimp and grits Pecan encrusted french toast

A strawberry shortcake waffle as dessert for the table

The Ripe Tomato, Ballston Spa

The Ripe Tomato is hosting both Easter brunch and dinner. Easter brunch is buffet-style and served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Adults cost $28.95 and kids 13 and under are $16.95. The buffet includes:

Omelet station

Waffle and eggs benedict station

Carved Black Forest ham

Bacon

Sausage

Homefries

Corned beef hash

Penne vodka

Cranberry pork marsala

Pancakes

French toast

Biscuits

Fresh fruit and whipped cream

Coffee, tea, and juice

Brunch also features $5 cocktails, which include Bloody Mary, screwdriver, mimosa, bellini, and champagne. The Easter dinner menu includes:

Appetizers: Coconut shrimp, country pâté

Entrees: Easter ham, prime rib, rosemary leg of lamb, Pasta Milano

Drinks: Rex Goliath California Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Merlot, Josh Cabernet, Flower Power IPA, Omme Gang Nirvana Cooperstown IPA, Common Roots Gondola Session IPA, Bolton Landing Cream Ale, Adirondack Sunset Lemonade

The Ripe Tomato will also have its full menu available on Sunday.

Dunning Street Station, Malta

Dunning Street Station is offering a special Easter menu from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. You can call the restaurant to make a reservation at (518) 587-2000. The menu includes:

Spinach and blue cheese spring salad

Prime rib of beef

Oven-baked ham

New England baked cod

Spring pasta primavera

The Mansion of Saratoga, Rock City Falls

The Mansion is hosting an Easter luncheon from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations and required. You can make a reservation on the OpenTable website.

The menu includes:

Appetizer: Butternut squash bisque, spring salad

Main course: Baked ham dinner, herb-roasted leg of lamb, prime rib dinner, grilled salmon, spring gnocchi primavera

Dessert: Chocolate mousse, vanilla bean crème brûlée, lemon tart

The Basin Grill, Schuylerville

The Basin Grill will be serving Easter specials on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at (518) 695-2073. The menu includes: