ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Easter Sunday is quickly approaching on April 17. If you’re thinking about going out for brunch or dinner to celebrate, you may want to plan ahead because some restaurants require reservations, and seats are filling up fast.
Here’s where you can find restaurant specials for Easter in the Capital Region.
The Point, Albany
The Point is serving Easter brunch on Sunday. You can call the restaurant at (518) 729-5383 to make reservations. The menu includes:
- Traditional buffet: Bacon, home fries, turkey sausage, glazed carrots, green beans with caramelized onions, scrambled eggs
- Specialty buffet: Penne with hot Italian sausage and peppers, potatoes au gratin, cinnamon and mascarpone french toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, espresso and ancho chili-rubbed baked ham, chicken arrabbiata, eggplant rollatini
- Pizza station: Prosciutto, broccoli and cheddar white pizza, Margherita, and baguette
- Salads: Pear salad, caesar salad, Point salad
- Sweets: Ricotta mousse, cinnamon sugar beignets, brownies, assorted cookies, Boston cream pie, fresh fruit, double chocolate cake
MezzaNotte Ristorante, Albany
MezzaNotte Ristorante is serving a special Easter menu on both Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at (518) 689-4433. The menu includes:
- Appetizers: Carpaccio, crispy calamari, duck meatballs, shrimp and crab cocktail, beet terrine
- Salads: MezzaNote, caesar, creamy burrata
- Entrees: Gnocchi, crazy lasagna, braised rabbit, scottadito, filet, colossal shrimp, barramundi
Jacob & Anthony’s Italian, Albany
Jacob & Anthony’s Italian will be serving a special Easter menu on Sunday featuring items from Jacob and Anthony’s American Grille. The menu includes:
- Fire-roasted shrimp
- Hand-cut filet mignon
- Shrimp pappardelle
- Dijon Salmon
Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille, Saratoga Springs
Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille will be serving a special Easter menu on Sunday with items featured from Jacob and Anthony’s Italian. The menu includes;
- Arancini
- Napolitan
- Chicken marsala
- Nino’s Classico
The Gideon Putnam, Saratoga Springs
The Gideon Putnam is hosting Easter brunch on Sunday. Seating times will be at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. The brunch includes:
- An omelet station
- Chef Otto’s Famous Classic Eggs Benedict and Eggs Florentine
- Pork cured sausages, hickory-smoked bacon, and homestyle breakfast potatoes
- Seasonal fruit
- A parfait station
- Breakfast bread, bagels, and pastries
- Smoked salmon with capers, cream cheese, sliced onions, and sliced hardboiled eggs
- Make your own waffles
- Blueberry and chocolate pancakes
- Charcuterie meats and cheeses with dried fruit and chutney, crackers, and bread
- Fruit smoothies
- Salad Bar: Caesar salad, Israeli couscous, and vegetable salad, tomato, mozzarella, cucumber, and olive salad, garden picked seasonal greens and toppings, Thai Asian, peanut, and noodle salad
- Carving Station: Beef steamship round with English Yorkshire puddings, baked maple, and pineapple chutney glazed ham
- Hot Entrees: Sautéed chicken breast with roasted wild mushroom and marsala sauce, baked mini vegetable quiche, scrambled eggs with scallion and cheddar cheese toppings, seared Mahi Mahi with wilted baby greens, tomato and mango salsa
- Vegetables and Starches: Roasted vegetable ravioli, green pesto sauce, toasted almonds, and crumbled feta cheese, poached garlic and chive mashed potatoes, smoked gouda mac and cheese, assorted seasonal vegetables of the day, Dominican island yellow rice with cilantro black beans
- Desserts: Viennese-style table desserts and truffles
Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern, Saratoga Springs
Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern is offering its regular brunch menu along with a few Easter specials. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted if they have availability at that time. Easter specials include:
- Pork carnitas benny: Jalapenos, onions, and chipotle hollandaise.
- Red beet hash with kale: Roasted beets, peppers, onions, and potatoes. Served with two eggs.
- Pancake skewers: Includes chocolate chip banana, maple sausage, and chicken and cornbread waffle.
You can make a reservation on the Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern website or on the OpenTable website.
Brasserie Benelux, Saratoga Springs
Brasserie Benelux will be serving Easter specials on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. in addition to its regular menu. You can call the restaurant at (518) 682-6950 or visit the Brasserie Benelux website to make a reservation.
The special menu includes:
- Appetizers: Smoked salmon and caviar pancake “Chopin,” duck liver mousse pâté, cream of spring asparagus
- Entrees: Braised lamb shank provencal, New York Strip Steak Diane, Berkshire smoked ham chops, Faroe Island salmon prosecco, Polish Easter platter, Bavarian sauerbraten
- Desserts: Tiramisu, dulce de leche Belgian waffle, cherry jubilee ice cream sundae
The Nines at Western Turnpike, Guilderland
The Nines is hosting Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can call the restaurant at (518) 608-1025 to make reservations. The menu includes:
- Cereal
- Frittata
- Roasted potatoes
- Breakfast sausage,
- French toast bake
- Lamb and ham
- Garlic green beans
- Potatoes au gratin
- Cream of asparagus soup
- Deviled eggs
- A variety of salads, dippers, and fruit
- Homemade desserts
The Nest, Schenectady
The Nest will be offering a pri fixe brunch menu on Sunday. Brunch will be $38 per adult, $18 per child under 10, and children 2 and under are free. The menu includes:
- First Course
- Grit tots
- Fried green tomato
- Devil eggs
- Avocado toast
- Charred asparagus
- Arugala spring salad
- Maple bourbon-glazed pork belly
- Second Course
- Nest Signature Chicken and Waffle
- Crave fried chicken sandwich
- Crab and spinach omelet
- Fried chicky benedict
- Lamb hash
- Country breakfast
- Shrimp and grits
- Pecan encrusted french toast
- A strawberry shortcake waffle as dessert for the table
The Ripe Tomato, Ballston Spa
The Ripe Tomato is hosting both Easter brunch and dinner. Easter brunch is buffet-style and served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Adults cost $28.95 and kids 13 and under are $16.95. The buffet includes:
- Omelet station
- Waffle and eggs benedict station
- Carved Black Forest ham
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Homefries
- Corned beef hash
- Penne vodka
- Cranberry pork marsala
- Pancakes
- French toast
- Biscuits
- Fresh fruit and whipped cream
- Coffee, tea, and juice
Brunch also features $5 cocktails, which include Bloody Mary, screwdriver, mimosa, bellini, and champagne. The Easter dinner menu includes:
- Appetizers: Coconut shrimp, country pâté
- Entrees: Easter ham, prime rib, rosemary leg of lamb, Pasta Milano
- Drinks: Rex Goliath California Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Merlot, Josh Cabernet, Flower Power IPA, Omme Gang Nirvana Cooperstown IPA, Common Roots Gondola Session IPA, Bolton Landing Cream Ale, Adirondack Sunset Lemonade
The Ripe Tomato will also have its full menu available on Sunday.
Dunning Street Station, Malta
Dunning Street Station is offering a special Easter menu from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. You can call the restaurant to make a reservation at (518) 587-2000. The menu includes:
- Spinach and blue cheese spring salad
- Prime rib of beef
- Oven-baked ham
- New England baked cod
- Spring pasta primavera
The Mansion of Saratoga, Rock City Falls
The Mansion is hosting an Easter luncheon from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations and required. You can make a reservation on the OpenTable website.
The menu includes:
- Appetizer: Butternut squash bisque, spring salad
- Main course: Baked ham dinner, herb-roasted leg of lamb, prime rib dinner, grilled salmon, spring gnocchi primavera
- Dessert: Chocolate mousse, vanilla bean crème brûlée, lemon tart
The Basin Grill, Schuylerville
The Basin Grill will be serving Easter specials on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at (518) 695-2073. The menu includes:
- Glazed ham
- Lemon parmesan red potatoes
- Roasted rainbow carrots
- Asparagus
- Egg burger
- Carrot cake