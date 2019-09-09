Residents urged to limit water use in Chatham, Ghent due to water main break

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging residents in Chatham and Ghent to conserve water due to a water main break.

A State of Emergency has been issued from 10 a.m. Monday, September 9 and continues until 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, September 14.

All persons are advised to limit water usage to “essential use only.”

According to the order, the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Murell is directing all departments and agencies to take whatever steps are necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide emergency assistance as deemed necessary.