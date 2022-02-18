ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany residents and elected officials held a rally on Friday to support a local post office. The Academy Station Post Office is at risk of closing later this month.

The event was organized by a group of Albany’s neighborhood associations who recently began the “Save our Post Office” campaign. The campaign started when several neighborhood associations decided residents can’t risk losing another post office. They said closing this location would leave a third of the city without a post office, which would create a hardship for low-income residents, seniors, people with disabilities, small businesses, non-profit organizations and others.

The lease of Academy Station’s temporary location expires at the end of February. The campaign is not aware of any plans to continue operations at the post office past that date.

The campaign sent a letter to United States Postal Service, which was signed by more than 30 elected officials. The letter asks USPS to:

Continue operating Academy Station until a permanent location is found

Ensure the public knows the post office is located at 363 Ontario Street

Sign a long-term lease for the post office

“Post Offices are essential to our communities, and the threat of losing the Academy Station Post Office is unacceptable. The City of Albany has already lost three Post Offices in the last decade, and we implore the United States Postal Service to ensure this does not become the fourth,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“One of my highest priorities as County Executive is upholding quality of life and improving the walkability of our communities, which is why I cannot stand idly by while post offices continually close in the City of Albany. Our Albany residents have lost three USPS locations in just the last twelve years, and each time a post office closes it is those without reliable access to transportation who shoulder a disproportionate amount of the burden,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “It is for these reasons that I am proud to stand with my Albany neighbors to call on the United States Postal Service to save Academy Station.”