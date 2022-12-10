SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A building caught fire earlier in the day on December 10 leaving some residents displaced and others without power. The Schenectady fire department and officials are still investigating what started the fire.

A billowing smoke cloud made for a spectacle on 1901 State Street in Schenectady Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno explains upon their arrival there was heavy smoke and heavy flames. Mareno reports the building that caught fire was a bike shop with apartments above. Firefighters immediately cleared the apartments making sure everyone was out and safe. Mareno thankfully reports no injuries.

Residents and business owners in the area also expressed having lost power. Residents of the apartments above the bike shop are displaced at the moment while Schenectday fire investigates what caused the fire.