Research: Halloween would be safer for all on a Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween has long been a favorite holiday for kids — but for adults, the logistics and safety concerns associated with the day can often turn it into a nightmare.

A study conducted by autoinsurance.org suggests that having Halloween on a Saturday every year, no matter what day of the week the 31st is, will make the holiday safer and easier to enjoy.

The study compiled and analyzed 24 years of crash data, showing an increase in fatal auto accidents every time Halloween falls on a Friday. This year, it’s on a Thursday.

The study goes on to list 10 reasons why Halloween should be moved to a Saturday. You can read the full report here.