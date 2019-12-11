Republican senators retiring across NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republican leaders in New York State are raising concerns over the increasing number of republican senators announcing their retirement.

On Wednesday, Sen. Joe Robach, who covers parts of Rochester and Monroe County announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2020. He outlines his reasoning in a statement saying: “I, like many others, am now suffering from the divisive New York City politics that have engulfed everything in the state capitol.”

The news, and the trend, is not going unnoticed in Albany. At Thanksgiving, Sen. George Amedore said he’s out, too.

Democrats now have control of both the senate and assembly. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan talked about re-energizing the Republican Party and trying to regain control.

“That’s our goal, of course. That’s our goal and our aspiration,” he said. “It’s an uphill battle. I’m not going to suggest again to the contrary, but if I came here and said, ‘Oh, I’m going to be complacent; we’re just going to sit back and let things happen.’ That’s not the way it should work.”

The party is also working at a financial disadvantage without enough funds to fuel campaigns in tight districts. Flanagan told reporters on Wednesday the party plans to restrategize to work within the resources they have.

Meanwhile, Queensbury Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec said he’s running for the senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Betty Little.

Little announced she’ll be stepping down in 2020 after serving 25 years in the legislature.

The 45th Senate District covers all of Warren County and parts of Washington County.