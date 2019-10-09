Republican candidate Tom Reale drops out of Troy mayoral race

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Republican candidate for Troy Mayor announced Wednesday that he is pulling out of the race, less than a month before the general election.

Tom Reale released a statement Wednesday morning announcing that he is suspending his campaign for mayor. In the statement, Reale cites the toll the race is having on his family.

“The circumstances of this campaign have placed an increasing amount of strain and stress on my family, and following a great deal of reflection and prayer, I have reached the difficult conclusion that this is the best path forward.”

With Reale now out of the race, incumbent Democratic Mayor Patrick Madden and former City Councilman Rodney Whiltshire running on the Green Party ticket, are the sole remaining candidates.