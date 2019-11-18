Report: ValleyCats safe from reorganziation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid rumors of a major reorganization effort within minor league baseball, the Tri-City ValleyCats are reportedly going to remain operational.

According to The New York Times, the team will remain a major league affiliate and could even have their season expanded under the reorganization.

Though the team could not confirm or deny any of the reports, ValleyCats Team Pres. Rick Murphy provided the following statement to NEWS10 ABC:

“We have full confidence in Pat O’Conner and his team at Minor League Baseball as they continue negotiations with Major League Baseball. I’m optimistic that the two will come to an agreement that preserves the minor leagues, and am confident that the future of ValleyCats baseball in the Capital Region is sound.”

Elsewhere in New York, other teams don’t seem to be as lucky. Affiliates of various levels in Binghamton, Batavia, Staten Island and Auburn are reportedly slated to be eliminated.