Report: Test finds water pollution at Dunn Landfill

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New test results have revealed toxic water pollution at the Dunn C&D Landfill, according to the Rensselaer Environmental Coalition.

The landfill has been the site of controversy for years in the community. The coalition plans to hold a press conference at noon on Saturday outside the entrance of the landfill.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has handed down several punishments against the landfill in recent years.

The Rensselaer City School District, which has a building right next to the dump, has long complained about the smell and dirt from the property.

