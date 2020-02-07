Report: Siena College’s latest Business Leader Survey

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College Research Institute released the results of its 13th annual New York Business Leader survey Friday. The report indicates an overall decline in confidence about the current business climate in the state.

Rising healthcare costs, taxation, human resources and government over regulation both at the state and federal level top the list of concerns for business leaders.

An overwhelming 71% of the 667 CEOs surveyed said they don’t feel there is sufficient available workforce with suitable training. A majority of business leaders said applicants rated fair to poor in technical verbal and writing skills, initiative, professionalism and work ethic. A majority also rated job applicants fair to poor when it came to realistic expectations about wages.

Business leaders also said the New York State Paid Family Leave Law is having a negative impact on their business. Thirty-nine percent said it had an adverse impact while 12% said it significantly adversely impacted their business.

A series of questions pertaining to women employees was included in the survey. The majority of business leaders, 44%, said balancing work/family was somewhat a problem for women. Nine percent said it was a very big problem. A majority also said sexual harassment was either not very much of a problem or not a problem at all. They also said the same when it comes to women and men being respected equally on the job.

In Dec. 2019, NEWS10 ABC reported that New York has the sixth highest child care costs in the nation, which makes quality child care unaffordable for 90% of residents.

However, 55% of business leaders surveyed said the availability of child care services had no impact on their ability to attract or retain employees. Just under 50% said the cost of child care services had no impact on their ability to attract/retain employees either. Seventy-two percent of leaders said they do not offer child care, financially support employee child care services, nor help employees locate child care services.