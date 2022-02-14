SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Public Safety James Montagnino has released a draft report on Darryl Mount’s death. Mount was injured in a police chase in 2013 and died from his injuries nine months later at 22 years old.

Montagnino said there was never an official report of the investigations into Mount’s death. When Montagnino was elected as Public Safety Commissioner in November 2021, he committed to investigating his death.

“What is clear is that no comprehensive written report of any investigation has ever been made available to the public. This document is offered as a draft report presenting a distillation and analysis of much of the evidence that has been made available by the Saratoga Springs Police Department, augmented significantly with testimonial and documentary evidence adduced in the discovery phase of the civil litigation commenced by Mr. Mount’s family in 2014 and pending still,” reads the report.

The report includes what happened to Mount during the police chase, Mount’s background information and witness testimony. The report also looks into previous investigations and why an official report was never released to the public.

You can read the full report below:

On February 3, Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said she wouldn’t open a grand jury investigation into Mount’s death. She said she reviewed the facts of the case and found no probable cause that anyone, except for Mount, had engaged in criminal activity that day.

To view more information on the investigation into Mount’s death, you can visit the Saratoga Springs website.