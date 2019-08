NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A new report says alleged sex cult NXIVM has been ordered to pay more than $1 million as a result of a lawsuit.

The Times Union reported a federal judge ordered NXIVM to pay the company Interfor $1.3 million after hiring them to investigate the leader of a different cult NXIVM sued in 2003.

Convicted NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and the former members of his inner circle are still awaiting sentencing.