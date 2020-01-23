Report: Local school district under fiscal stress

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region school district is under significant fiscal stress and others are at risk of reaching that point.
According to a new report from the New York State Comptroller, the Fort Edward Union Free School District is one of four in the state under significant stress with a fiscal score of 80, which is above the 65-point threshold.
Additionally, four other major districts, including Albany, are at risk of fiscal stress.
View schools districts in stress
View full list of school district stress scores