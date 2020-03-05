Report: Local school district falls short on school breakfast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report in New York State took a look at how schools are doing when it comes to feeding students breakfast during school hours, and a local school district appears to be falling short.

The report was issued by Hunger Solutions New York. It reveals two areas with the greatest opportunity for growth in secondary schools and 15 high-need public school districts.

The Albany City School District is among those 15 with underperforming breakfast programs.

The report said if the school feeds an additional 1,300 students, it could draw in more than $395,000 in federal funding. The authors of the report said school breakfast participation is linked to health and education benefits.

Linda Bopp, the Executive Dir. of Hunger Solutions New York, said Thursday:

“We want those benefits for every student in our state. School breakfast is the key to that mission, but too many low-income students are still missing out.”

