WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A judge has blocked the Hussain family from selling the Crest Inn and Cottages in Wilton, according to the Times Union.

The judge also blocked the sale of three other properties as families of the Schoharie limousine crash are preserving potential assets in their civil lawsuits against the Hussains.

The decision follows a lawyer’s request to freeze the sale until the cases are resolved.

The Times Union is also reporting the motel was listed for $1 million back in July.