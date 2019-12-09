Report: Final report issued on controversial Berkshire Museum art sale

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Eagle reports a final report was issued on the controversial sale of more than $50 million in art from the Berkshire Museum.

There was massive objection to the sale of dozens of pieces of art in 2018 with Massachusetts even stepping in to try and stop it.

The museum said the sale was necessary to help them stay afloat.

In the end, 22 works were sold for a total of $53 million. That money will be split between a savings account, a general fund for the museum, and a fund specifically intended to help maintain their collection.