ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 Best Colleges rankings. Colleges are ranked in different categories with the main ones being National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities, and Regional Colleges.

In the Albany area, only nine schools made any of these lists. Two colleges were left unranked: The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and Maria College. These U.S. News rankings do not include community colleges.

Here are the best colleges in the Capital Region.

9. SUNY Empire State College

Ranked 133-175 in Regional Universities North (tied with several other schools at the bottom of the list)

Located in Saratoga Springs

Public

Tuition and fees: $17,540 (out-of-state), $7,630 (in-state)

Undergraduate enrollment: 7,926

8. The College of Saint Rose

Ranked 109 in Regional Universities North

Located in Albany

Private

Tuition and fees: $36,398

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,798

7. Siena College

Ranked 18 in Regional Universities North

Located in Loudonville

Private

Tuition and fees: $41,245

Undergraduate enrollment: 3,498

6. SUNY Cobleskill

Ranked 15 in Regional Colleges North

Located in Cobleskill

Public

Tuition and fees: $20,528 (out-of-state), $8,900 (in-state)

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,824

5. Union College

Ranked 48 in National Liberal Arts Colleges

Located in Schenectady

Private

Tuition and fees: $63,954

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,096

4. Skidmore College

Ranked 39 in National Liberal Arts Colleges

Located in Saratoga Springs

Private

Tuition and fees: $62,248

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,686

3. Russell Sage College

Ranked 219 in National Universities

Located in Troy

Private

Tuition and fees: $35,351

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,207

2. University at Albany

Ranked 182 in National Universities

Located in Albany

Public

Tuition and fees: $28,248 (out-of-state), $10,408 (in-state)

Undergraduate enrollment: 12,654

1. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Ranked 51 in National Universities

Located in Albany

Private

Tuition and fees: $60,051

Undergraduate enrollment: 5,614

U.S. News & World Report ranks the colleges on a number of factors including graduate indebtedness, social mobility, graduation rate performance, graduation, retention rates, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving. You can view the complete rankings on the U.S. News website.