ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 Best Colleges rankings. Colleges are ranked in different categories with the main ones being National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities, and Regional Colleges.
In the Albany area, only nine schools made any of these lists. Two colleges were left unranked: The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and Maria College. These U.S. News rankings do not include community colleges.
Here are the best colleges in the Capital Region.
9. SUNY Empire State College
- Ranked 133-175 in Regional Universities North (tied with several other schools at the bottom of the list)
- Located in Saratoga Springs
- Public
- Tuition and fees: $17,540 (out-of-state), $7,630 (in-state)
- Undergraduate enrollment: 7,926
8. The College of Saint Rose
- Ranked 109 in Regional Universities North
- Located in Albany
- Private
- Tuition and fees: $36,398
- Undergraduate enrollment: 1,798
7. Siena College
- Ranked 18 in Regional Universities North
- Located in Loudonville
- Private
- Tuition and fees: $41,245
- Undergraduate enrollment: 3,498
6. SUNY Cobleskill
- Ranked 15 in Regional Colleges North
- Located in Cobleskill
- Public
- Tuition and fees: $20,528 (out-of-state), $8,900 (in-state)
- Undergraduate enrollment: 1,824
5. Union College
- Ranked 48 in National Liberal Arts Colleges
- Located in Schenectady
- Private
- Tuition and fees: $63,954
- Undergraduate enrollment: 2,096
4. Skidmore College
- Ranked 39 in National Liberal Arts Colleges
- Located in Saratoga Springs
- Private
- Tuition and fees: $62,248
- Undergraduate enrollment: 2,686
3. Russell Sage College
- Ranked 219 in National Universities
- Located in Troy
- Private
- Tuition and fees: $35,351
- Undergraduate enrollment: 1,207
2. University at Albany
- Ranked 182 in National Universities
- Located in Albany
- Public
- Tuition and fees: $28,248 (out-of-state), $10,408 (in-state)
- Undergraduate enrollment: 12,654
1. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Ranked 51 in National Universities
- Located in Albany
- Private
- Tuition and fees: $60,051
- Undergraduate enrollment: 5,614
U.S. News & World Report ranks the colleges on a number of factors including graduate indebtedness, social mobility, graduation rate performance, graduation, retention rates, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving. You can view the complete rankings on the U.S. News website.