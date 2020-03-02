Report: Albany metro wages drop from 2015 to 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After adjusting for inflation, the Albany metropolitan area’s wages have flatlined in recent years. This from Cheap Car Insurance Quotes, which analyzed Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics data over a three-year period.

Although the national trend saw wages outpacing inflation and full-time workers earning more money, Albany-Schenectady-Troy’s inflation-adjusted earnings fell by 0.8% from 2015 to 2018.

Inflation-adjusted change in earnings: -0.8%

2018 median earnings: $53,592, or $50,560 in 2015 dollars

2015 median earnings: $50,980, or $54,037 in 2018 dollars

In the entire U.S., the inflation-adjusted change in earnings for the same time period was 2.2%.

In other states, the labor force in Oregon and Iowa saw a jump of more than 5%.

Locally, the wages of massage therapists grew the most.

