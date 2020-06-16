Repeal of 50-A could help defense team during court cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to defense attorney Lee Kindlon, 50-A of New York States’s Civil Rights Law was a major hurdle for attorneys. With its repeal, they can now use officer disciplinary personnel files to cross examine witnesses.

“I don’t think it’s going to win the day in a lot of cases, but I think it’s going to give the jury a more full picture of what is going on in this case,” Kindlon said.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said the county’s guidelines are similar to the state’s recent reform. Though, he said he has concerns with rushing to reform because of unintended consequences.

“What I want to do is make sure that whatever it is that we’re passing, that we’re being thoughtful,” Soares said.

Under the new reform, the attorney general is brought in as an independent prosecutor for deaths of people by police who are unarmed. That’s Soares’s only disagreement.

“If what you’re saying is there’s an appearance of impropriety because we work too close, then you should illuminate that appearance by taking on all cases,” Soares said.

Both attorneys said there are a lot of good cops, but it’s the bad ones that drag the rest down, something the reform has the opportunity to change.

“A lot of the time when we have something like this it’s not going to be perfect right out of the gate, but we’re all doing our best to get it right,” Kindlon said.

The repeal of 50-A is a part of the “Say Their Name” police reform agenda.

