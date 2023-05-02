Repaving is the final step of a project that replaced over 700 feet of water main infrastructure.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final step of a water service replacement project is facing a slight delay. The Albany Department of Water and Water Supply has rescheduled the repaving of Lancaster Street between Lark and Dove Streets to May 8 and 9 due to potential rain.

An Emergency No Parking Restrictions will be in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. There will be limited access to the parking garage at 180 Lancaster and residents who utilize on-street parking will need to find alternative parking.

Repaving is the final step of a project that replaced over 700 feet of water main infrastructure. Lead service to homes was also removed.