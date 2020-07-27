Rensselaer CSD school budget fails in revote

Local
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voters failed to pass the Rensselaer City School District budget in Tuesday’s revote.

Residents voted on a $27,182,434 budget for the 2020-2021 school year. A vote was also held to decide if the district will lease two school buses. Both propositions failed.

The new budget was created after voters rejected the previous proposed budget. Extra-curricular activities and sports will have to be cut. The newly proposed budget would have been above the tax cap and would needed to have been approved by 60% of voters.

As a result of the failed revote, the district will adopt their contingency budget, and there will be no more votes. The contingency budget is $27,028,974.

The district created a website to help calculate what taxpayers will pay under the proposed budget.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga