Rensselaer CSD school budget fails in revote

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voters failed to pass the Rensselaer City School District budget in Tuesday’s revote.

Residents voted on a $27,182,434 budget for the 2020-2021 school year. A vote was also held to decide if the district will lease two school buses. Both propositions failed.

The new budget was created after voters rejected the previous proposed budget. Extra-curricular activities and sports will have to be cut. The newly proposed budget would have been above the tax cap and would needed to have been approved by 60% of voters.

As a result of the failed revote, the district will adopt their contingency budget, and there will be no more votes. The contingency budget is $27,028,974.

The district created a website to help calculate what taxpayers will pay under the proposed budget.

