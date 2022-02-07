Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute receives $2M gift to fund men’s varsity ice hockey coach endowment

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) announced Monday the establishment of the C. Lloyd Bauer ’55 Endowed Men’s Varsity Ice Hockey Coach. The $2 million gift will be funded by RPI alumnus and former men’s varsity hockey player Lloyd Bauer.

Dr. Bauer was recruited in 1951 by coach Ned Harkness and played varsity hockey for RPI all four years of his college career. He was a member of the NCAA Division 1 Championship team in 1954. Dr. Bauer is currently Professor Emeritus at Carnegie Mellon University.

“Rensselaer athletics are the cornerstone of community on our campus and at the heart of providing an all-encompassing experience for our students,” said Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson. “The legacy of Rensselaer hockey is integral to keeping that tradition alive, not only for our students, alumni and alumnae, but our surrounding communities as well. I thank Dr. Bauer and his wife for their commitment to helping this legacy continue to thrive.”

Dr. Bauer and his wife, Janet, have made several gifts to RPI over the years to endow the Charles W. and Dorothy F. Bauer Scholarship in memory of Dr. Bauer’s parents. “Education is something that cannot be lost or stolen, and provides the gateway to a better life,” said Dr. Bauer “You can be at the top of everything at one moment in time, but then it fades away. Education will never fade away, and this gift will make a lasting impact.”

This is the second endowed head coach position at the college. The women’s head soccer coach was the first, established through the generosity of three generations of RPI alumni and alumnae.