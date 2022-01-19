Rensselaer Police Department launches community text feedback initiative

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents of the City of Rensselaer will be the first in Rensselaer County and some of the first in New York State to be offered a new community feedback opportunity after engaging with the Rensselaer Police Department. The Department announced the new service Wednesday, which uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in non-life threatening incidents.

The text messages will be sent out hours or days after any given incident, and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the Police Department. It will also allow citizens to provide comments, feedback, or words of gratitude after police interactions.

“It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met”, said Chief James Frankoski. “This new product, called CueHit, will give me access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to the community, and help boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.”

With the new service, text message surveys are sent out to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or as part of an officer’s report. Citizens can take a survey without receiving a text message, however, using QR codes that will be launched soon.

Residents that do not wish to participate in the new program can simply ignore the text messages or let the department know in advance by calling (518) 462-7541. As with all automated text messages, residents may reply with STOP and that will opt them out of any future text correspondence from the Police Department.

These surveys should never be used to report any type of emergency or crime. Call 9-1-1 or (518) 462-7541 for any emergency or criminal activity report.