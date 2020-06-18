Rensselaer nail salon ready to reopen in Phase Three

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday was the first day nail salons were allowed to reopen in the Capital Region as part of Phase Three.

Lavish Salon in Rensselaer was only open for six months before having to close for the coronavirus pandemic. The owners are excited to once again open their doors after a three-month hiatus.

Now, they’ve made some social distancing changes. All customers must call first to make an appointment, and prior to coming in, both employees and customers must have their temperature taken and masks on.

“We are trying our best to follow CDC guidelines,” co-owner Katie Win said. “We’ve had to modify our salon so it makes it safe for not only us as employees and employers, but also for the community and our clients here so that they feel safe to come.”

Plexiglas has been set up, items such as nail files are for one-time use only, and when it comes to powdered nail polish, it’s being poured into separate smaller containers to prevent contamination. Stations are also being sanitized between each client.

The owners urge customers that if they aren’t feeling well, they should stay home.

