Rensselaer mayor interviewed for ballot fraud investigation

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel has been interviewed by New York State Police as part of an investigation into alleged ballot fraud in the November election.

NYSP said they’ve also seized several items in connection to the investigation but did not specify what they are or who they belong to.

Allegations of ballot fraud first came to light shortly after Election Day and before the race was declared.

Stammel, the incumbent, edged out his democratic challenger Richard Mooney.

