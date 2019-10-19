Rensselaer HS hosts girls’ soccer for homecoming game

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Homecoming is one of the many highlights of a high schooler’s year.

Football is part of the high school experience. But this year, Rensselaer High School had no varsity football team because of a lack of players.

So what’s a school to do when it’s Spirit Week and Senior Night? It was the girls to the rescue!

After the modified football team took the field, it was the girls’ varsity soccer team under the Friday night lights.

Saturday night, the school will hold its homecoming dance. The principal said they will evaluate next year to see if they can bring the varsity football program back.